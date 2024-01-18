'Well-earned break': Owner of beloved family restaurant opens up on decision to close

When you think about fine dining in Orange, your mind almost immediately turns to Charred.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
For the past seven years, the family-owned business had been a staple of the city's food and wine industry.
But come the end of August, the restaurant will shut its doors once and for all.
Managing director and owner of Charred, Peter O'Brien, said since renovations began in early 2016 to turn the former Fair Dinkum Family Restaurant into a venue which earned two hats in the 2023 Good Food Guide, the team had hardly taken a break.
"We're all probably pretty tired and it can be pretty stressful, especially if you consider the challenges we've incurred over the years with drought, bushfires, flood and Covid," Mr O'Brien said.
"During the Christmas break I sat down and spoke with my (son and head chef Liam O'Brien) and said we had to make a decision because it's a window of opportunity."
The lease on the restaurant was due to run out at the end of September and although they were given an option of re-upping for another three years, rising interest rates and overall cost of living made the decision to walk away a bit more clear-cut.
"It was manageable in the first few years when interest rates were low, but in recent times it's become pretty difficult," Mr O'Brien added.
"There's also less tourists to spend that kind of money. Fine dining, whether you like it or not, is a luxury item."
The restaurant owner felt it was important to communicate this decision early to both staff and customers to make the next few months a celebration of what had been a fantastic few years.
Although the team achieved honours such as a hall of fame induction and countless other awards, it had always been the voice of the people which brought Mr O'Brien the most pride.
"It was more important for our customers to give us their strong opinions and feedback," he added.
"If you think about all the birthdays, anniversaries, reunions and graduations, they've all been part and parcel of connection. That's a really important thing."
With no plans to open another restaurant in the near future, it appears a "well-earned break" is on the cards.
"At this point there's no next Charred and there probably won't be," Mr O'Brien added
"I'm now focusing on celebrating what we have in the remaining time left."
The owner made a point of saying vouchers would still be honoured in the lead-up to the restaurant's closure and they would even be bringing back a few favourite food items over the coming weeks and months.
But more than anything, Mr O'Brien wanted to thank everyone who helped make this dream a reality.
"They've been the nuts and bolts to make it what it is today," he added.
The last day of trade for Charred will be August 31, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.