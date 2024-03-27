Home baking and bonnet parade at Easter Family Fun Day

There will be a visit from the Easter Bunny, face painting and a hat parade at Heifer Station Wines on Saturday.
Heifer Station owner Michelle Stivens has sold the farm and cellar door but before the keys are handed over families are welcome to go along for the Easter Family Fun Day.
"We have got the Borenore Country Women's Association doing the old fashioned cake stalls for raising money for their branch," Mrs Stivens said.
"Visitors to Heifer Station that day, particularly those that aren't necessarily from the country will really enjoy some home baking.
"We've also got the Borenore Public School, the P and F association are doing a sausage sizzle to raise money for their school, so all funds raised that day will go direct to the little public school that's just up the road from Heifer Station."
Mrs Stivens said by involving the CWA and school it's an opportunity for Heifer Station to give back to the community.
To carry on the Easter feel of the day there will be an Easter bonnet parade and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
"This is the first time we've done this," Mrs Stivens said.
"We even encourage parents to turn up with an Easter hat and join in the Easter hat parade.
"The Easter hat parade is for all ages and there will be prizes for most creative."
The parade will be at 2.30pm.
The Easter Family Fun Day follows a Christmas Family Fun Day.
"It was so well attended, we thought families are really enjoying this and we are probably the go-to cellar door in Orange for families and young kids, particularly with our farmyard animals and our giant sandpit and our bocce court and handball court," Mrs Stivens said.
"There's lots for kids to do while mum and dad are enjoying a wine tasting.
"To come they just book a table at Heifer Station."
The Family Fun Day will run from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, March 30.
The cellar door will also be open from 11am to 5pm on Easter Friday, Sunder and Monday.
Bookings can be made on the Heifer Station website by selecting the 'book a table' option.
Other Easter events include church services.
The Easter Egg Hunt at Stockman's Ridge on Saturday has sold out.
The Oriana is also hosting an Easter lunch on Sunday.
The Hotel Canobolas is also introducing a rotisserie menu on Easter Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.