Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Business

Oriana Retro Hotel & Resort brings gold to Orange from 2023 NSW Tourism Awards

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
November 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If it's true that hard work and constantly adapting with the times pays off, then this colour city's retro resort is rolling in it after collecting one highly-esteemed gong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.