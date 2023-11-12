If it's true that hard work and constantly adapting with the times pays off, then this colour city's retro resort is rolling in it after collecting one highly-esteemed gong.
The fully revamped Oriana Retro Hotel & Resort on Woodward Street brought home gold to Orange at the recent NSW Tourism Awards, taking out the 4 to 4 1/2 Star Deluxe Accommodation category.
Oriana's co-owner with Tedd Marr and director, Espen Harbitz, 60, says bringing home the top trophy is a win for the entire region to spotlight Orange as a top tourist destination.
"It's a big win for all of us, because while I'm so proud of the hard work we have achieved as a team, this also shows how our success has involved so much community teamwork that comes from people supporting local businesses," Mr Harbitz said.
"None of this has come easy, we have all had especially tough times as business owners these past few years, but we had a vision where we just had to stay committed to quality and stick to the big plan.
"If you build it, they will come."
In droves they have and continue to do so, with part of those master ambitions in the beginning to include major revamps and site renovations to mark seven years operating in February of 2024.
High-end functions are held at the "Palm Spring vibes" accommodation space, with services boasting cocktail pool and martini bars, fire pits amid 250 garden seats beneath festoon lights, a double-sized kitchen and a fully booked Christmas season diary for work events, year after year.
It's this going-above-and-beyond-driven vision the owner brought to Orange with his Scandinavian heritage, who entered the city with nearly three-decades of experience in the tourism scene in both Hong Kong, Europe, and other parts of Asia.
From starting with less than 10 workers, Mr Harbitz's staff number proudly showcases 55 employees.
"There are high expectations and high demands that come with this industry if you want to operate at that five-star level, particularly with big populations and having to get the product right," Mr Harbitz said.
"So we try our best to keep price levels moderate and realistic with the market, which is constantly changing and you have to change with it.
"It all requires a lot of people to do it and your staff members have to be absolutely awesome at their jobs; and we are very, very lucky to have them."
Orange's Byng Street Boutique Hotel picked up the silver medal in the same category, which was dominated by the colour city in one highly competitive section.
Well-versed on the industry's constantly busy and ever-evolving nature, Mr Harbitz says it's always a "work in progress" state of growth in the tourism space.
"Sometimes I feel like my head is spinning with new ideas all of the time," he laughed, "but it's all part of the thinking process with fun changes to add into the future.
"You get to be forward-thinking in this sector and the marketplace keeps you on your feet, that's why you have to take the slower days as part of the reality in tourism.
"We never look at anything as a complete failure, it's only about trying and learning, and that's why I know there is no stopping us."
