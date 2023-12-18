Celebrating the end of school at Mortimer's and the start of school holidays at Heifer Station

It was a beautiful weekend to enjoy everything that Orange had to offer and boy did Orange have a lot to offer.
On Friday Mortimer's celebrated the official end of school year at their vineyard. In conjunction with Orange City Council, the family winery threw all teachers and school staff an epic end of year party.
There was live music, firepits, food vendors and more for the hard working education staff around Orange.
On Saturday, families flocked to Heifer Station for Heifer Station Wines Family Fun Days. This was celebrating the start of the school holidays. There were picnic packages and pizza and a visit from the big man in red.
Families were able to get a mini photoshoot pre-Christmas and enjoy all Heifer Farm had to offer.
