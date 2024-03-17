From a dream to reality: Why a lust for experimenting keeps Stockman's on top

Name: Jonathan Hambrook
Role: Owner, Vigneron
Winery: Stockman's Ridge Wines
Stockman's Ridge has established itself as somewhat of a party cellar door.
The property, located down Boree Lane, has an ongoing catalogue of events, including live music, Easter events, high teas, lawn games and weddings.
The wines are unpretentious and offer a range of varieties that Orange is known for, plus some exciting new styles.
Travelling through wine regions as a small child, it always intrigued me how you could grow something so beautiful and orderly that also translated into something endlessly interesting and complex like wine.
This long held dream of planting a vineyard and making wine came to fruition when I purchased a property north of Bathurst in 2002.
This was the catalyst that then propelled me to turn what was essentially a hobby into a full-time business in 2012 when I moved to Orange.
A relaxed and casual environment with beautiful gardens and a wide selection of wines to enjoy.
These include regional classics like Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir and Shiraz, as well as lesser-known varieties such as Grner Veltliner and Cabernet Franc and our latest red blends, the 'Right Bank' and 'Left Bank'.
We love new and interesting varieties, so our Grner Veltliners (multiple styles) and our Zinfandel are always favourites!
Orange's long cool ripening and high sunshine hours are perfect for Grner Veltliner. It's an exciting new variety for the region and one that has a great history growing in colder, high elevation climates.
We'd suggest they try a white variety such as Pinot Gris or a Rosé. These are wines that offer good flavours, with a fresh and crisp palate.
We'd then move to something typically fruity like a Gamay, Merlot and then possibly our Zinfandel for an introduction to red varieties.
Variety! We aim to create high quality classic style wines, while also experimenting with different techniques, styles, and varieties.
We like to keep our wines interesting (for guests and for us). Our range includes two styles of Grner Veltliner, Zinfandel, and our new red blends that we are experimenting with. These are the new 'Right Bank' and 'Left Bank' which are a nod to the Bordeaux wine region in France and the varieties they grow so well.
Our visitors enjoy the whole Stockman's Ridge experience, which is a culmination of wine, food, the garden, and cellar door.
We have recently been selected as a finalist in the Australian Vineyard of the Year in the upcoming 'Young Guns Vineyard of the Year' awards.
This award focuses on sustainability, innovation and pioneering in the industry. We were surprised and excited to have been included in this shortlist.
It is a real honour and recognition for the hard work that we have put into the vineyard over the past few years.
