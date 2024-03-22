More upgrades underway at Hotel Canobolas ahead of bumper food festival

After revealing its newly renovated interior last month, the Hotel Canobolas is continuing to make upgrades.
The hotel is revealing a rotisserie menu on Easter Sunday, thanks largely to a rotisol rotisserie imported from France.
Owner of Hotel Canobolas, Brett Robinson described the rotisserie as a "huge, beautiful piece of equipment installed right in the heart of the kitchen".
He said the the addition is part of the hotel's continual focus on improving the quality of food and "it runs chickens perfectly and roast pork and beef brisket and lamb".
Mr Robinson says the kitchen development at the hotel coincides with the pub's support of FOOD Week in Orange.
"Ever since we've owned the pub, we've been very interested in the growth of all of the local produce in Orange," he said.
"We love seeing that growth and we want to try and do our bit to help promote all those producers and winemakers."
FOOD Week is Australia's longest running regional food festival and has been acclaimed as one of Australia's top ten food festivals.
The 10-day community festival, held from Friday April 5 to Sunday, April 14 in 2024, celebrates the Orange region's diverse and high quality food and wine.
The Hotel Canobolas has three events for the FOOD Week schedule, including a pop up grill out at the night markets, with fresh bread from their pizza oven.
On the April 6, there will be an oyster and sparkling wine masterclass and Mr Robinson said the "producers will be there to talk through how they farmed oysters and shellfish and fish".
On April 13, there will be a four course locally grown fine dining event , local producers and the local winemakers to curate a four course dinner with wine pairing- showcasing the best produce in the region.
The last event on the schedule is a pizza and wine party, at which Hotel Canobolas is inviting the producers, winemakers to celebrate the end of Food Week.
"So there's a good opportunity for everyone to meet the people behind Orange FOOD week and, you know, come and become part of the fun," Mr Robinson said.
