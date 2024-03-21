Phoebe Litchfield shortlisted for yet another major award

The plaudits keep coming for Phoebe Litchfield. The Orange cricketer is in line for yet another major accolade.
Finalists for the Cricket NSW annual awards have been revealed with Litchfield being named in two categories.
It comes after the Kinross Wolaroi School alumni took out the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the year in January.
Her T20 strengths are being reflected in her nomination for the Alex Blackwell Medal for Sydney Thunder WBBL Player of the Tournament alongside Chamari Athapaththu, Samantha Bates and Marizanne Kapp.
She has also been shortlisted for the women's player of the year - the Belinda Clarke Medal.
She is up against Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington and Tahlia Wilson.
One year ago Litchfield had just made her ODI debut against Pakistan in January, scoring an unbeaten 78.
Her T20 debut was backed up in June when she made her test debut in the Ashes test played at Trent Bridge.
The runs kept flowing in July when she scored her first ODI century against Ireland with a knock of 106 not out.
Then in October she hit a record-equalling half century in a T20 against West Indies, smacking 52 off just 19 balls at North Sydney Oval.
In a short space of time she had gone from a fringe, albeit promising, youngster to a mainstay of the team in all formats.
Her next red ball venture got off to a shaky start in Australia's historic tour of India, being run out without facing a ball in the first test - a diamond duck.
However she responded to score 78 off 89 balls in a player of the match performance in the first One Day International against the same opposition.
She then scored 63 in the next match and 49 in the first T20.
She is currently playing in Australia's limited overs series against Bangladesh.
