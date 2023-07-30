Orange cricketer Phoebe Litchfield has scored her maiden century for Australia but only after scraping through the nervous nineties.
Litchfield opened the batting alongside Annabel Sutherland with the duo recording unbeaten scores of 106 and 109 respectively to secure victory in Australia's third ODI against Ireland.
The hosts had earlier set the Australians a target of 218 which Litchfield and Sutherland reached in 35.5 overs.
Speaking to Cricket Australia media post-game at Dublin's Clontarf Cricket Club, the former Kinross Wolaroi student said she was always looking to improve in the wake of her maiden ton.
"Reflecting on it I probably could have taken it a bit easier but we live and learn and I'm happy to be able to bring up the three figures," she said.
"It was awesome to put in some time in the middle with Bellsy. We wanted to have as really positive finish to the series and we were able to do that."
The 21-year old Sutherland and 20-year old Litchfield gave fans a glimpse into the future with veteran Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry absent from the match day XI.
Both Sutherland and Litchfield said they helped each other get through the Irish attack.
"I love batting with Bels, we know each other's games pretty well and she can definitely see when I'm getting frustrated and I think I'm learning how to read her," Litchfield said.
"So I think we complemented each other well."
"It was pretty fun out there," Sutherland said.
"We love batting together. We did it in Leicester in the three-day game and had lots of fun so it was nice to get up the other end and watch this one do her thing.
"It was pretty cool."
