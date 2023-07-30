Central Western Daily
Phoebe Litchfield scores century for Australia in ODI

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 30 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
Orange cricketer Phoebe Litchfield has scored her maiden century for Australia but only after scraping through the nervous nineties.

