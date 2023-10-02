Phoebe Litchfield has crashed her way into the record books with a dazzling display with the bat in Australia's T20 international loss to the West Indies.
Litchfield hit an unbeaten 52 off just 19 balls, including five sixes, equalling New Zealander Sophie Devine's 2015 record for the fastest half century in T20 international history.
Making her efforts at North Sydney Oval even more remarkable is the fact it was just her second innings in a T20 match for Australia.
Speaking post-match on Monday October 2, captain Alyssa Healy said it was "amazing" to watch her grow at international level.
"She's always had the talent and skill it's just a little bit [about] belonging at this level," she said.
"Opportunities like that to go out and hit the ball hard and 360 degrees like she can do is invaluable for her to gain confidence.
"Tonight was amazing and I'm looking forward to seeing what she can do at the back end of this series and in the WBBL with her tail up.
"It's pretty cool. When you are leaving a player like Grace Harris out to try a lefty in the middle order and she comes out and does something like that it's a great sign for the depth of our side."
Litchfield's heroics were not enough for Australia however as they fell to a seven wicket defeat to the Caribbean side.
Batting first, Australia was 4-87 when the Orange product strode out to the middle. She would put on a partnership of 33 in just three overs with Ellyse Perry who was caught by Afy Fletcher on 70.
Litchfield remained until the end of the innings with Australia 6-212.
Hayley Matthews would steal the show though, thumping 132 off 64 balls as the West Indies chased down the target with one ball to spare in what was a thrilling match.
"It's hard to defend scores here," Healy said.
"Traditionally you'd like to think you could defend 212 but when two players [Matthews and Stafanie Taylor] get going on a wicket like that [it's hard]. You saw Phoebe and Georgia get going there at the end.
"It's hard to stop especially if you aren't executing with the ball. Fair play to them. It was an unbelievable knock."
