The perfect performance for the perfect debut.
Phoebe Litchfield has officially announced herself on the international stage.
After a shaky start adjusting to the pace and a slow pitch, Litchfield became comfortable at Allan Border Field, Brisbane, to hit an unbeaten 78 in her ODI debut as Australia went on to defeat Pakistan by 8 wickets.
Hitting the winning runs, the opener couldn't be more delighted with how her maiden appearance went.
"It just worked out perfectly," she told Channel 7 post-game.
"I dreamed of it last night and then it came to fruition.
"It was really good to spend some time out there with Meg (Lanning), she helped me through a bit there, I was struggling for a few moments there."
With her mother Catherine by her side, the former Kinross student was presented with her cap by wicket-keeper Beth Mooney in a rain affected match.
Pakistan never had any momentum in its innings, finishing with 8-160 from 40 overs.
In a beautiful moment, television camera's panned to Litchfield's family who were at the ground when she hit her first run with Catherine taking a noticeable deep breath.
The first wicket for Pakistan came quickly with Mooney chopping on for 1 to be 1/2.
Litchfield would then combine with her skipper, Lanning, for a match-winning partnership that saw the two put together 137 runs.
The Orange-born gun was grateful for the opportunity to bat with one of Australia's best.
"It's the first time I've ever batted with Meg," she told Channel 7.
"She's a calm head and she knows exactly what to say to you at the right time so yeah she made batting out there much easier."
Lanning then departed for 67 at 2/139 before Ellyse Perry joined the party with the total reached after 28.5 overs.
Litchfield said a low score to chase helped her stay comfortable throughout the innings.
"I think the situation (helped), we didn't have too many to chase which makes it easier," she said.
"It was just about getting through that new ball and then forming a partnership and scoring became much easier."
Australia's next match in the series will be on January 18 at Allan Border Field.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
