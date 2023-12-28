Litchfield stars as Aussies claim history in India

Orange's Phoebe Litchfield has continued her golden run in the women's 50-over game to cement her place as one of the world's best young players.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Australian opener starred in her side's remarkable, history-making run chase against India at Mumbai overnight.
The 20-year-old Kinross graduate top scored for the Aussies as they chased down India's 8-282, eventually cruising to a six-wicket win.
It was the highest successful chase in a women's ODI both in and against India, and second overall behind Australia's 6-289 against New Zealand at North Sydney Oval in 2012.
Litchfield hit 78 from 89 balls and was awarded player of the match honours.
Her 148-run second-wicket partnership alongside Ellyse Perry (75 from 72) laid the foundation at Wankhede Stadium before Tahlia McGrath's unbeaten 68 - at better than a run a ball - sealed the win with 21 balls to spare.
Litchfield has now played 12 One Day Internationals for Australia and has an average of 52.75. Thursday's knock was her third career half-century.
The Australians bounced back from their defeat in the one-off Test match to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game one-day series.
Remaining games:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.