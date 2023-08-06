Central Western Daily
Orange derby: Hawks thrash CYMS 54-4 at Wade Park

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 6 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:30pm
A 30-point performance from fullback Ryan Manning has led Orange Hawks to a thumping 54-4 derby win against Orange CYMS.

