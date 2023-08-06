A 30-point performance from fullback Ryan Manning has led Orange Hawks to a thumping 54-4 derby win against Orange CYMS.
Manning ran in four tries and nailed seven conversions in the Peter McDonald Premiership clash at Wade Park on Sunday, August 6.
Hawks had the game sown up at half-time with a 36-0 lead before a relatively even second half saw the home side outscore their rivals three tries to one.
It brings the aggregate derby score to 94-8 after Hawks' win earlier in the year.
Manning said he was feeling comfortable in the number one jersey and revealed his secret to goal-kicking from the sideline.
"I'm a bit tired," he said.
"It was a good effort by the boys after a disappointing game in Mudgee last week.
"It's my third year in fullback so I'm starting to learn my role a bit more. I can definitely be better in some areas but I'm feeling good.
"Funnily enough when I practice at training I actually end up kicking worse on the weekend so I don't really practice."
Hawks got a roll on from the kick-off with Manning going over in the third minute before a Lachlan Lawson try made it 10-0 inside five minutes.
Rakai-Manaia Tuheke was put through a gaping hole soon after and CYMS were reeling in front of a decent turnout from both sets of supporters.
Ben French and Matt Boss got in on the act while Manning completed a ruthless first 40 minutes with back-to-back tries.
French got his second and Manning nabbed his fourth in the 52nd minute before CYMS finally had something to cheer about when Jayden Lee crossed with around 20 minutes to go.
Scott Rosser would finalise the scoreline following a try in the 75th minute.
CYMS coach Ethan McKellar lamented his side's slow start.
"It's how we've been all year really, we are finding our strength at the wrong moments throughout the game," he said.
"That's unfortunately how it's been but credit to Hawks they played a good game."
After losing 40-16 to Mudgee Dragons last week, Hawks now have a play-off for second place against Bathurst St Pats at Wade Park.
Manning said it was important to get back into a rhythm ahead of finals.
"It was really good [the attack]," he said.
"It was disappointing coming out in the second half last week, there wasn't any energy and Mudgee ran straight through us and we gave up our lead.
"To put in a performance like that, the boys are pretty happy."
