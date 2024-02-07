Return of fireworks and delays to major road project raised at council

The possible return of new year fireworks in Orange and delays to a major road project were flagged as councillors returned for the first meeting of 2024.
Multiple building developments, grant funding for community events, a campaign against domestic violence, and possible support for a program to support disabled residents compete in sport also earned mentions on Tuesday night.
The following is an overview of everything raised in chambers this week. Deep dive stories will be published in coming days.
A push to explore bringing fireworks or an alternative display at the next new year's eve event in Orange was passed, despite some concerns over the viability.
Cr Glenn Floyd brought the proposal, saying: "I do not want the future generations to dwell on the fact their kids can only watch fireworks on their phones or Tiktok".
Councillors Tony Mileto, Mel McDonell, Gerald Power, David Mallard, Kevin Duffy, and mayor Jason Hamling raised concerns about the cost and risk of cancellation due to fire danger but also supported exploration into other alternatives including drone or light shows.
"This exactly what I was looking for, this diverse input ... I'm quite happy to have other things going on in a timeframe from say 5pm to 8pm and then when it gets darker maybe have fireworks," Cr Floyd said.
Council staff confirmed completion of the Southern Feeder road has been delayed by continued discovery of naturally-occurring asbestos. Completion is now expected in September this year.
Funding for the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence in 2024 was approved, with a caveat council will explore external grant funding opportunities for the campaign.
"We really did get out of this activity this year some really great partnerships," Cr David Mallard said.
"There's so much more we need to do. It's a massive project to eliminate gender-based violence in our community."
Possible support for the "Sports for All" program - helping integrate children with disabilities into mainstream sports - was raised by Cr Steve Peterson and may come before council next week.
"I'm a great believer that we should be providing access to sport for all people in our community," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said.
Three development applications were given the greenlight, including a subdivision at The Billabong in Clifton Grove, retrospective approval for an existing extension on 25 Wahratta Way, and the vast industrial freezer bigger than a NASA space shuttle proposed for Hawthorn Place.
Financial support was approved for a range of events and programs including a vintage car tour, mental health support, Rotary Club driver awareness workshops, Orange Running Festival and upgrades at the Orange Equestrian Club.
Cr Jeff Whitton was the only councillor not in attendance.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for February 20, 2024.
