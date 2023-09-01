An "unexpected" find is delaying construction on the Southern Feeder Road in Orange.
Contractors began work in May, 2023. Naturally occurring asbestos was identified in July.
Orange City Council says this was unexpected, linking the find to material imported for historic works on Shiralee Road.
The fibre has been covered to prevent dust spreading. "DANGER: ASBESTOS" signs now are present across the site.
A council spokesperson said: "Early last month a neighbourhood letter was delivered to residents in the neighbourhood to let them know.
"Staff will be taking extra precautions and will be wearing white full body suits while they deal with the NOA. An independent contractor will provide on-site air monitoring."
Council says the measures are "not expected to lead to significant delays to the project."
A construction update in meeting papers on Friday noted "unsuitable material" and wet foundations have hampered work.
"To address this, lime stabilisation of the road has occurred, and rock drainage mattresses have been constructed where ground conditions are very poor," the report says.
Work was initially slated for completion in about March, 2024.
The latest Southern Feeder Road work includes construction of a new roundabout at the corner of Park and Shiralee Road, and upgrade on 500 metres of Shiralee Road.
Costs are estimated at $14.7 million. The MASS Group is contracted to complete the project.
"Creating the transport infrastructure that a growing city needs has been a priority for this Council and we're now delivering the next stage," Mayor Jason Hamling said in a statement when work began in March.
"Multi-million-dollar projects like this one can only happen in partnership with all tiers of government and Council is pleased to be working with the NSW and Australian governments to deliver this expansion of our road network."
