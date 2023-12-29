Push to bring fireworks back to Orange for next New Year's Eve celebrations

Plans have been floated to bring fireworks back at the next New Year's Eve celebrations in Orange.
Cr Glenn Floyd confirmed this week he will bring a motion to Orange City Council for the body to back pyrotechnics in 2024, citing community support.
"Residents of Orange have always come out for the fireworks up at Waratahs," he told the Central Western Daily on Friday.
"It's just one of those cultural things that's just happened for many years ... it's like an institution.
"Families and kids get up ... literally in their thousands and just watch the fireworks."
The cost of organising a fireworks display is estimated at about $50,000. Under the proposed motion, council would subsidise this or help raise funds.
"A lot of people tell m they even drive down to Bathurst to go and watch the fireworks because it means that much to them, so I think us not having them is just crazy," Cr Floyd said.
The privately-funded fireworks display was cancelled in 2019 due to extreme fire conditions and prevented in 2020 due to COVID. It has not returned since.
In 2023 council is hosting a family-friendly event at the South Court featuring live music, food stalls, and kids activities. All details to book can be found here.
