A stupendously vast freezer is planned for construction in Orange.
The walk-in cold room will be part of a major 24/7 food distribution hub, set to deliver goods across the region.
English logistics giant Bidfood lodged design plans with Orange City Council in July.
"This will complement and enhance the role of Orange as a major regional business centre," the document says.
The Bidfood Australia facility will be built on a 2.7 hectare block at Hawthorn Place, within the Leedwood Industrial Estate.
The proposed facility will involve the delivery of "frozen foods, general food, beverages and wholesale liquor" as far east as the Blue Mountains and west past Dubbo.
Up to 33 deliveries will be dispatched daily, from small vans to 19 metre semi-trailers.
The main internal freezer will be about 45 metres long, about 35 metres wide, and 12 metres tall - big enough to fit a NASA Space Shuttle Orbiter with plenty of room left over.
A chiller, anteroom, dock office, freezer and warehouse are also included in the layout plans.
Roof-mounted solar panels are included in the design plan, as are 47 parking spaces.
Operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week is planned. Must large truck deliveries will take place during the day.
The plans are before council for public comment, with applications accepted until August 7.
Peter Basha Planning lodged the designs on behalf of BidFood Australia.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.