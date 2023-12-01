Watch as huge crowd takes over Orange park and performs iconic dance

Dozens of Orange residents danced the Nutbush for a good cause on Friday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The performance took place at Robertson Park from 10.30am as part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence campaign.
Kinross students, NSW Police, five Orange City Councillors, and representatives for HousingPlus were among those taking part.
"It's a really serious topic and it can be very traumatic and very emotional for people," Cr Mel McDonell told the Central Western Daily.
"The beautiful thing about the Nutbush ... is it's a fun way of raising awareness and bringing the community together.
"It was just a great, great opportunity to see so many people turn up and put their dancing shoes on."
Dances were held simultaneously across the region in Dubbo, Mudgee, and Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.