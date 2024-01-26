All of Orange's Australia Day award winners for 2024

The votes are in and there has been a tie for Orange's Australia Day Citizen of the Year.
Rachael Brooking and Helen McAnulty both snagged the award for their dedication to two very different causes.
Ms Brooking works tirelessly to raise money for research and awareness into Huntington's Disease, as well as running a support group for Central West families affected.
Ms McAnulty spent decades recording the memories of people in the community through the 'History Talking' group and publishing a newspaper column for many years.
Orange Mayor Jason Hamling congratulated the pair, along with all winners and nominees for the 2024 Australia Day Awards.
"These awards show that Orange is full of wonderfully giving people who make a positive difference to our community and I'm proud to acknowledge their contribution," he said.
"I give my congratulations and thanks to all the winners here today, they are an inspiration to our community."
Orange Australia Day community committee chairperson Matthew Chisholm said the committee members were split on the decision of who to award the top gong, so they decided to honour both women.
"I'm so pleased that we are able to give this award to two very deserving recipients and recognise their commitment to the community this Australia Day, and give our congratulations to all the winners," he added.
Eight-year-old Henley Morris was awarded Young Citizen of the Year for his efforts in raising almost $5000 for the Cancer Council through the Longest Day of Golf challenge in December 2023.
The Local Legend award was given to Tony Cardwell, who has been a valued and well-loved member of the community for many years through his support of sporting clubs and his unwavering encouragement of sportsmanship and love for the game.
Passionate advocate Nick King received the Environmental Citizen of the Year Award for his years of dedication to preserving and caring for the environment.
Community Group of the Year was awarded to the Ragamuffins Playgroup, which provides friendship and support for new parents and children at what can be a challenging time in their lives.
Community Event of the Year was won by Kidzone, an annual four-day Easter holiday program attended by 160 children and manned by 50 volunteers who offer entertainment and activities for children during the school holidays.
