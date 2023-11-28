Get behind Henley as boy wonder aims to take on 12-hour marathon

Little Henley Morris loves everything about golf.
He plays every day after school, he plays competitions on weekends and when he's not doing either of those two things he'll be using the practice green down the hallway at home to fine tune his putting game.
Henley's favourite golfer is 2022 open champion Cam Smith - the Morris' will even make the trip to Sydney this week to catch him in the flesh at the Australian Open - and he especially loves beating his dad: "He's only beaten me twice," Henley smiles.
"Golf's just really fun. And it's hard."
But his love of golf has now gone to an all new level. And it's for a great cause.
Henley, with the help of his mum Karina and dad Luke, has been raising money to take part in one of the biggest days of golf anyone in the country can take part in.
The Longest Day is pitched as the ultimate golf challenge.
Most will complete 72 holes of golf in a single day whilst raising funds for Cancer Council's research, prevention and support services.
Henley will complete 54 holes - which is still three full rounds - and walk most of it too at Duntryleague on Sunday, December 10.
It's 12 hours of golf and for an eight-year-old who lives, breathes and dreams woods and irons it's shaping up as one of the best days of his life.
He says taking part in the event is about helping kids "so they don't get sick".
"I'll be testing my skill, strength, and stamina to raise funds for Cancer Council," Henley's fundraising page says.
"Because Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, with two in three Australians diagnosed with skin cancer by the age of 70 and I want to help change this."
Henley has raised almost $1500 so far. The Morris' are also putting together a raffle which will be drawn after the 54 holes have been completed.
A link to Henley's fundraiser can be found here.
Henley's The Longest Day round will tee off on Sunday, December 10 at Duntryleague.
