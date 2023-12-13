'All bells are jingling': New carols concert has a special meaning behind it

The holiday spirit is alive and well in Orange.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Hundreds turned out for the Orange Community Christmas Carols on December 9 at the Civic Square North Court.
Now there's another opportunity to sing your heart out.
Long-time advocate Rachael Brooking has organised a special screening of the 2022 Hark the Herald Angels Sing 4 Huntington's for December 16 at the South Court.
With the movie screening taking place every second year, Ms Brooking decided it was time to fill in the gaps during the off-year.
"We thought 'why not try and screen it outside'," she said.
"What a great way to spread the Christmas cheers."
But the movie won't be the only entertainment on the night.
Market stalls will be set up, food will be available and live music featuring a special few Angels will be played from 6pm.
"We're excited now," Ms Brooking added.
"We weren't quite sure if we were going to get it off the ground but we've had some great support from people in the community. All bells are jingling.
"There were over 15 Central West artists who will be on the big screen. Lots of great, high quality entertainment and we can't wait for more people to see it."
The goal of the event itself will be to raise money and awareness for Huntington's
This will be the first time this particular carols night has run and Ms Brooking said there's every chance it also become a biennial showing.
"If it's supported by the community, I can't see why not," she said.
"Why can't we have more lots of Christmassy events. For those who can't get to the normal carols, they've now got another option."
The screening of the Hark the Herald Angels Sing for Huntington's will begin at dusk.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.