"It's hard thinking of ways to get the message out on budget, when you've got no budget."
Those are the words of HD Awareness Orange and Central West executive officer Rachael Brooking, who for the third year in a row, has organised a mobile bus campaign across the region.
The idea to place signage on the back of a bus in Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo was quite simple.
"Everyone drives behind busses and reads what they say," Ms Brooking said.
"It seemed to be successful the first two times so we thought we'd do it again."
The campaign group sheds light on Huntington's disease, an affliction Ms Brooking's mother died from at the age of 50.
But with a reliance on sponsors and government funding to help spread the word, it can often be an arduous task.
"We like to do it for the families," Ms Brooking added.
"Nothing is ever spoken about and these families are isolated enough as it is. Even for them to hear that somebody is out there waving the flag to try and get some support and some awareness happening on their behalf. Hopefully it warms their hearts and gives them a sense of comfort that there are things being done."
With Ms Brooking hoping to expand the fleet to 20 in 2024, sponsorship is constantly sought.
So when the bus campaign does attract attention, it makes all the time and effort worth while for not only Ms Brooking, but other volunteers like Natalia Rossiter whose husband suffers from Huntington's.
"We've actually had new members come and talk to us because of it," Mrs Rossiter said of the bus campaign.
"They're people who have Huntington's in the family that didn't know we existed so that's been very beneficial to them."
She added that because Huntington's gets "very little funding" across Australia, it was more important than ever for volunteers and sponsors to jump on board.
"Every little bit we can do to raise awareness is important," she added.
HD Awareness month runs every year during May, with more campaigns planned for later this year by the Central West group.
