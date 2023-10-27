We urgently need to transition away from fossil fuels.
At the same time, we need to preserve native wildlife habitat if we are to avoid a looming species extinction crisis.
We should be doing both, but unfortunately, plans for renewable energy projects frequently conflict with environmental values.
Transitioning from fossil fuels requires the construction of infrastructure which includes wind and solar farms, transmission lines, pumped hydro and the mining of critical minerals.
All these essential projects require the use of land, which frequently places renewable energy developers at odds with environmentalists.
The result is protracted conflict, poor consultation, long regulatory delays and often a result that pleases nobody.
Regulatory authorities are placed in a situation where they have to take sides.
Conflict over renewables versus the environment can sometimes cause internal conflict within and between environmental groups.
A typical example of environment versus renewable energy is concern about the impacts of the proposed Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone transmission line, which has significant biodiversity impacts which will not be addressed if the current proposal is successful.
Another example is that of the proposed Lake Lyall pumped hydro scheme, which has been the scene of environmental protest and has caused conflict within local environment groups.
If we are to achieve our goals of moving to a renewable energy future and protecting the environment we must start to do things differently.
We must move away from the current adversary mindset.
We need to work together to achieve both goals.
It is essential that we identify crucial environmental hotspots so we know from the outset that they are to be exempt from development.
There needs to be better regional planning involving the rollout of renewable energy and the protection of the environment to avoid piecemeal responses to projects.
Finally, there needs to be a better consultative process to avoid local communities going through a protracted campaign, often at their own expense, to protect the environment that they love.
Time is running out for a successful solution to both these important issues.
We must concentrate on obtaining better information about our environment.
We can then use it to develop a regional environment and renewable energy plan.
We must involve our communities more in making collective decisions.
This way we can avoid the current green versus green conflict that is threatening our environmental and renewable energy future.
