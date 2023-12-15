Rams selection, a broken leg and Wello 'love': Welcome to the Kiara Sullivan experience

A fair chunk of the average winter weekend for Kiara Sullivan is spent on the road, splitting her days between her hometown Wellington Cowboys and Orange Emus rugby.
But when the season ends the travel doesn't with Sullivan pulling on the boots for Vipers in the Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL).
Oh and this is all on top of a job requiring driving around the Central West as well.
But Sullivan wouldn't have it any other way and she will be back in the thick of it in a month's time after being named in the Western Rams squad for 2024.
Not before taking a well-earned break from both sport and filling up her car.
"I try to go into relax mode as much as I can," she said.
"It starts up again pretty quickly.
"I usually have finals in the last week of November and I'll finish and get December and a bit of January off but then it's straight into Rams until March and then into union and league tag all the way through to August and then I'll start Vipers in October.
"The travel is ok, obviously fuel prices aren't great at the moment. I actually love driving so I don't mind my job and my hours are pretty flexible so travel is good. It's just the prices."
Sullivan is a veteran of the Rams scene now despite only being 21 years of age and said she is looking forward to linking up with new coach Kev Grimshaw.
"I think Rams is great and the way they are running it this year will work really well," she said.
"Kev our coach seems like a really nice guy, I don't know him personally but I think he's got a really good idea about how to run it next year.
"For the younger girls it's going to be really exciting moving forward."
In winter you'll find Sullivan playing anywhere in the spine positions - fullback, hooker, halves - for her beloved Cowboys or in the backs for Emus.
But she almost spent a season playing on the Central Coast in 2023, only for a broken limb to throw her plans into disarray.
"Unfortunately I broke my leg at the start of the league tag season," she said.
"I'd moved to the Central Coast to play football and the season was taking a bit long to get started so I thought I'd pop back to play the one-off game the week before the competition started and I broke my leg.
"I missed out on a fair few rounds including facing the girls at Orange Hawks."
In the end she finished the season at Kennard Park, her home away from home.
"I love playing for Wellington, it's my favourite club," she said.
"I love the environment, my coaches are awesome, so are the girls. I love Wello, I absolutely love it."
Vipers ultimately finished runners-up in the WWRL, going down to Panorama Platypi in the grand final.
Sullivan believes the adversity faced by the group, mostly in the form of injuries, will serve them well in 2024.
"We went really well in some games, we certainly had some blinders but it just wasn't there in the grand final. Overall it was a great game it just wasn't our day," she said.
"I think next year we'll be back to have a really good season. Hopefully Prev [coach Ryan Prevett] stays on and we can keep getting better.
"We had a couple of injuries towards the back half and a couple of people away and our under 18s backed up every weekend for us.
"They were awesome. I can't give them enough credit."
