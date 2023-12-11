Find out which Orange players made the Western Rams squad

There's one word summarises Kev Grimshaw's approach to the upcoming NSW Rugby League Women's Country Championships: Commitment.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Western Rams coach has named a 17-player squad for next year's championships, with one more player and a pair of Tarsha Gale representatives to extend the final group out to 20.
A larger Western women's squad has been named in the past but for the upcoming campaign Grimshaw wanted a smaller group who were committed and available to play every match of the 2024 championships.
Grimshaw takes the reins as Rams coach after recently guiding the Panorama Platypi opens side to a third straight Western Women's Rugby League crown.
Following a mixed bag of experiences with player availability in the past Grimshaw wanted to put together a team that was raring to go and ready to put their hand up for every match.
"The thing we wanted was commitment from everyone. That's been an issue with the team in the past, which isn't a fault with anyone, and I know last year [previous coach] Pully (Andrew Pull) would have been pulling his hair out at times," he said.
"On game day and a training we had players not turning up, and that was a big stipulation I had for coming in to coach the team. That was something I've communicated to the girls as well.
"The commitment will be for three training runs before we play and then our game days."
Unsurprisingly, Grimshaw's champion Platypi team make up the bulk of selections, with six of the premiership winners named.
Panorama will make up the entirety of the Rams spine through Tiana Anderson, Carly Abbott, Sarah Colman and Xanthe Booth.
Player of the WWRL grand final, Cheynoah Amone, takes NRLW experience into the squad while talented Orange Vipers trio Kiara Sullivan, Lily Baker and Holly Jones bring plenty of firepower into the team's attack.
Grimshaw is excited by the wealth of talent on offer.
"The first player I rang was Rebecca Smyth, from Dubbo, and I think she's remarkable. She's in great physical condition and has a great mental attitude to the game. She jumped up when I rang her - she can't wait," he said.
"I got a similar level of enthusiasm from just about everyone. All my [Platypi] girls were keen as mustard. I don't think anyone can argue with them making up the spine because they've won the last three competitions.
"Kandy Kennedy was excited about having the opportunity because even though she's played All Stars and for Sydney Roosters but has never played for Western.
"She was very appreciative of getting a call. Her dad's played Western Division, and I know it will be very cool for her to follow the same path as her father.
"Danielle Plummer and Caitlin Shoulders pretty much picked themselves. They had a great season. I thought Alahna Ryan from Mudgee and Kiara Sullivan from Orange were outstanding all year. India Draper from Lachlan is there and she's a speed machine."
The team's first training session will be at Bathurst's Jack Arrow Sporting Complex on February 4, with two sessions to follow over the next two Sundays (venue TBA).
Rams travel to Junee on February 24 to open their campaign against Riverina.
WESTERN RAMS WOMEN: Tiana Anderson, Demi Chapman, Carly Abbott, Sarah Colman, Xanthe Booth, Cheynoah Amone (Panorama Platypi), Kandy Kennedy, Lily Mason, Rebecca Smyth (Goannas), Kiara Sullivan, Lily Baker, Holly Jones (Orange Vipers), Danielle Plummer, Caitlin Shoulders, Alahna Ryan (Mudgee Dragons), India Draper (Lachlan), Alicia Earsman (Woodbridge)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.