You couldn't wipe the smile off Orange Emus coach Alex Walker and her words certainly reflected that as the women in green finished with a 22-5 win over Orange City in the Westfund Ferguson Cup.
With Emus having the bye next week and finals very tough to make, the home side went into the game focusing solely on finishing the season well.
"(It (finals) wasn't on the girls mind, they were looking at it as their last game regardless of a potential finals spot so I think that was a good way to approach it," Walker said.
At half-time Emus held a lead of 10-5 thanks to tries by Mereoni Tuinakauvadra and Sophie Baker, while April Rich was the try-scorer for City.
With conditions already muddy and wet under foot, a two-minute stint of slight hail made the ball even harder to maintain as errors crept in for both sides after half-time.
As the rain stopped, Emus workhorse Nikita Sullivan went berserk to score two tries in the second half, beating multiple defenders on both occasions to seal victory.
"It was a nice way to finish the normal rounds, I was proud of the way the girls played today, conditions were average but they did themselves incredibly proud," Walker said.
The win means Emus will have Orange derby bragging rights after two wins for the season compared to Orange City's one. Both wins were chalked up on Endeavour Oval.
"It's the icing on the cake when you beat your cross-town rivals," Walker said.
"It's much more rewarding than any other regular round game - it's just a different feel. Everyone knows the derbies are a different sort of game."
In the Blowes Cup colts game played on Field 2, Emus were victorious there too with a 31-7 win over City.
Sean Donato was a standout for the greens with two tries.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
