Central Western Daily

Westfund Ferguson Cup: Orange Emus defeat Orange City 22-5 as Nikita Sullivan scores a double

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 6 2022 - 3:30am, first published 3:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"On top of the world."

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.