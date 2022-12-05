Coming into the 2022 spring season of the Western Women's Rugby League, Kiara Sullivan was ready for one of her biggest campaigns yet.
With Vipers set to battle player numbers in the opens division, there was definitely a need for every player to put their best foot forward, and Sullivan did that with aplomb.
After a brilliant season that included four tries, the talented lock was announced as best and fairest for the competition after the completion of Saturday's grand final.
It was an accolade she wasn't prepared for.
"(I felt) shock, I definitely did not expect it at all," she said.
For the 20-year-old, the latest best and fairest gong isn't her first after impressing for Group 10 previously.
Her career with Vipers started when she was 15, with the former Western Ram going on to win various competitions with the club in the WWRL.
Unfortunately, grand final success alluded Vipers in the opens this season after eventual premiers Panorama dominated in the semi-final.
"We struggled for numbers a lot, that was always an issue through the season," Sullivan said.
"We knew it was going to be a problem coming into semi finals because all 18s girls were away in Queensland ... but I was still happy with the team we were playing with and the people that were able to turn up."
Despite the disappointment of missing out on a grand final appearance, Sullivan's season was made special by the fact she was coached by her father Scott.
"It was good ... sometimes," she laughed.
"My dad's a good coach and I love being coached by him. He's very detailed and gets down to every point which is why I'm always evolving.
"I'm really grateful I got my dad to coach this year and had a season with him before he stopped coaching."
Having recently moved to Wellington, the forward put her commitment to Vipers down to her dad's role and a love of the club.
"Dad coaching was a big reason I played and I like playing with all the girls and the whole team - I wanted to stay there and hopefully keep staying there," she said.
While the plan is to stay with Vipers for the foreseeable future, Sullivan is hoping her performances can lead to the ultimate goal.
"I'm definitely hoping to get picked up and hopefully one day play in the Harvey Norman competition to start with and go from there," she said.
"If I can play in Sydney one day that is my goal. I'm still working on my skills and if I can get picked up I'd be very excited."
But before that, she wants to put another premiership trophy in the Vipers cabinet.
"I hope so, I'm hoping to get one more in," she said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
