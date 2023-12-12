Why this club legend has returned to unearth the next dynasty

There's no Delorean involved or trace of a flux capacitor but CYMS may as well be trying to head back in time in a bid to revitalise the club's future.
The first grade side has already lured back Jack Buchanan and Dan Mortimer, from Parkes Spacemen and retirement respectively.
The reserve grade side meanwhile will be headed by former premiership winner Sam Hill and will feature CYMS legend Joe Lasagavibau, both of whom played with the victorious Manildra Rhinos in Woodbridge Cup in 2023.
Now another familiar face has put pen to paper, this time in a strictly coaching capacity as he takes charge of Orange CYMS' under 18s side.
Ryan Prevett is a well-known face on both sides of the rugby league divide in the Colour City, playing for both the green and gold and Orange Hawks.
He even ventured into women's footy in 2023, coaching the Vipers opens team as they finished runners-up in the Western Women's Rugby League.
Prevett said hopes were high at the club after a dismal 2023 season.
"Last year was a tough one for the club so hopefully we can turn that around," he said.
"The fellas that have signed on for next year and led by Jack Buchanan and Sam Hill should be competitive and the girls were right up there this year."
The CYMS under 18s finished third in the Tom Nelson Premiership in 2023 with many making their first grade debuts.
They have already had their player stocks boosted by the addition of Bloomfield Tigers premiership winner Chayse King.
Prevett said he was looking forward to developing the next crop of senior players.
"I'm looking forward to being involved and hopefully having a successful season with the under 18s and the other grades," he said.
"The under 18s weren't too far off the pace this year.
"There's a few players I'm definitely keen to get in and do some work with such as Jack Dean. I've also heard some positive things about Chayse King."
