Manildra Rhinos beat Canowindra Tigers to win Woodbridge Cup minor premiership

By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 30 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:00pm
Two tries from Manildra Rhinos halfback Joseph Lasagavibau have secured the minor premiership in a 30-20 win against Canowindra Tigers.

