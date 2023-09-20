New Vipers opens coach Ryan Prevett has enjoyed a decorated career on the sidelines but Saturday's game at Pride Park will mark his first in charge of a women's side.
Vipers kick off an expanded Western Women's Rugby League season at home on September 23 against Wiradjuri Goannas.
They will do so under the watchful gaze of Prevett who has previously coached both Orange CYMS and Hawks in addition to stints elsewhere in country NSW.
He said he was keen to get stuck back into coaching after some time away from the game he loves.
"I was approached by the Vipers committee and I'd had a few seasons away from football and just wanted to get back involved in coaching," he said.
"I've captained-coached at CYMS first grade, West Wyalong, Orange Hawks and Sawtell but I've never coached women's footy before.
"It's a good thing to get involved in and pass on a bit of knowledge I suppose."
Prevett said interest had been high and the club had seen decent numbers at training despite other football codes still finishing their seasons.
"We've been training for about four weeks but it has been a bit disruptive because of league tag and union still going on," he said.
"But the past two weeks have been really good, we've been getting great numbers at training. We have about 25 players [which is strong] although we'll have a few out this weekend."
Despite the match-up against Wiradjuri being his first look at his players in action, Prevett said he had already noted the talent coming out of the Vipers' junior ranks.
"Obviously there are a few girls who have been there for quite a number of seasons like Jacky Lyden and Kiara Sullivan and there are a few coming out of the under 18s," he said.
"I don't know a heap about them obviously with it being my first year involved but there's plenty of talent there that's for sure."
Vipers and Goannas will have a full fixture card at Pride Park on Saturday with opens kicking off at 2pm.
