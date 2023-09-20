Central Western Daily
New Vipers rugby league coach Ryan Prevett impressed by pathways

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 21 2023 - 8:59am, first published 8:00am
New Vipers opens coach Ryan Prevett has enjoyed a decorated career on the sidelines but Saturday's game at Pride Park will mark his first in charge of a women's side.

