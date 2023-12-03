It's the end of an era for Orange High Class of 2023

In a sea of colour, the class of 2023 at Orange High School have graduated.
The cohort completed their High School Certificate exams at the start of November. Exam results are due to come out mid-December.
But results were far from their minds on Friday night as the class got to come together one final time and celebrate the end of their schooling.
The year group met in Cook Park before the event officially began to have photos and greet each other.
They then made their way to the Ex-Services Club to celebrate 13 years of schooling in style.
We've been luck enough to have photos from all the year formals around the city and in Molong, except for Anson Street School which will take place next week.
Check out our complete list below
Keep your eyes peeled, formal season isn't over yet. We'll be covering the year 10 events over the coming weeks.
