Central Western Daily
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Education
Photos

It's the end of an era for Orange High Class of 2023

Jude Keogh
By Jude Keogh
Updated December 3 2023 - 8:18pm, first published 8:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a sea of colour, the class of 2023 at Orange High School have graduated.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jude Keogh

Jude Keogh

Photographer

Photographer at the Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.