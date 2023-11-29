An exciting rite of passage took place on Saturday night as the James Sheahan Catholic High School Class of 2023 celebrated their Graduation Ball at the Orange Ex-Services Club.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was captured some beautiful moments on Saturday at Cook Park before the formalities began.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our latest newsletter: The Catch-Up
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.