Check out these stunning photos from the Molong Central grad ball

Formally completing their time at Molong Central School, the Year 12 class of 2023 had their graduation ball in the small town on Friday, November 17.
Photos of the 15 graduates with their families were taken by Emily Wilde at the picturesque Gamboola homestead site.
A graduation ceremony was then held in the all-new Cabonne Community Centre at 98 Bank Street, which will open to the public for the first time from 3.30pm this Friday, December 1.
