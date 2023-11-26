Canobolas High Class of 2023 say goodbye to school at graduation

Canobolas Rural Technology High School's year 12 class of 2023 celebrated the end of their school days on Friday night.
The new grads were photographed at the train station before their graduation began at Orange Ex-Services Club. Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman captured the important moment.
The class of 2023 have been finished their final exams since early November, with the final exam in the state falling on November 4.
The Central Western Daily captured graduation balls of other high schools around town including James Sheahan Catholic High School, Kinross Wolaroi School, Orange Christian School and the Orange Anglican School.
Those students awaiting their Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank (ATAR) don't have long to go. HSC results will drop on December 14 and the ATAR will be released on December 14.
University offers will be offered on December 21. Although some students may have already accepted early entry to a university course.
