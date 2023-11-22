Massive crowd gathers to send off Blayney's class of 2023

Blayney's Community Centre was awash with glamorously dressed fine young men and women on Friday, November 17 as the Year 12 class of 2023 celebrated its formal graduation from Blayney High School.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Formal photos of the graduates were taken in the beautiful and lush setting of Athol Gardens prior to the evening of celebrations kicking off at the Blayney Community Hall.
Every single one of these high school graduates looked absolutely stunning in their finery with formal attire carefully chosen to suit their own unique style.
Thank you to the owners of Athol Gardens for allowing these photos to be taken in such a beautiful and memorable setting.
The formal dinner at the Blayney Community Centre was attended by over 200 people consisting of the proud Year 12 graduates, their guests and Blayney High staff all there to commemorate this milestone of officially graduating high school and being recognised as alumni of Blayney High School.
The teal-based decor and cake for the evening looked delightful.
Officiating at the dinner were Deputy Principal of Blayney High School Ms Kristy Dengate and proud Year 12 Adviser Mrs Carol Mehmet.
The evening began with a formal acknowledgement of country from Ms Dengate and then each attending graduate was formally introduced one by one by Mrs Mehmet for a walk down the red carpet.
The audience was absolutely stunned by how incredible each and every graduate looked in their finery.
After some official speeches (and best wishes for retirement for beloved teacher Mr Kenneth Jones), there was one last official duty for the graduating school captains Ella Tilburg and Koby McKay (to cut the cake).
Then the evening turned to music, delicious food to dine on and spirited dancing accompanied by the sound of the band 'Momentum'. An amazing evening was had by all who attended.
Of course, such an event does not come together without the efforts and organisation of many- too many to mention every single one but the instrumental work of Zilla Kinghorne in organisation, Tracey Nelson, Jayne Evans for set up at the venue and Peter Connell for his (totally voluntary) efforts doing the very professional photography deserve a special mention as do the band, caterers and an army of other staff and students who contributed.
Many of the graduating Year 12s of 2023 have already confirmed early entry offers to study at university (some have the difficult task of deciding which of multiple offers and scholarship offer options received they should accept).
Some others are taking a gap year or have already begun working full time and/or studying at TAFE.
Some will stay in the region, others are off for an adventure in larger centres such as Sydney and Wollongong.
Congratulations to each and every one of our wonderful Year 12 Class of 2023 - you are all wonderful fine young men and women.
Blayney High School, its families and staff are all so proud of you graduating Year 12 of 2023 and wish you all the best for your future endeavours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.