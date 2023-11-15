Rising star Phoebe Litchfield has been named in the Australian test squad for a historic tour of India.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Orange cricketer earned a place in the 16-player squad due to fly out to the subcontinent in December for a test match, three ODIs and three T20s.
It will be the first time in almost 40 years the Australian women's side has played a test match in India.
The December-January tour is set to cap a breakthrough year for the 20-year old.
She made her ODI debut against Pakistan in January, scoring 78 not out and followed it up in June when she made her test debut in the Ashes test played at Trent Bridge.
The runs kept flowing in July when she scored her first ODI century against Ireland with a knock of 106 not out.
Then in October she hit a record-equalling half century in a T20 against West Indies, smacking 52 off just 19 balls at North Sydney Oval.
All the matches will be played in Mumbai.
Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.
December 21-24: Test match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.