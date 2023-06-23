The Orange District Cricket Association graduate and ex-Kinross Wolaroi student was handed her first Test cap for Australia on Thursday night AEST, opening the batting for Australia against England in the first Ashes Test at Trent Bridge.
Litchfield joins the likes of Jo Hunter, Jack Moroney, Jean Horner, Peter Toohey and George Bonnor as Orange cricketers to go on and play at the highest level - Test cricket.
After Australia won the toss and batted, Litchfield was the aggressor in an opening stand of 35 before being trapped leg before wicket by England seamer Kate Cross for 23.
Australia went on to post a total of 7-328 by stumps on day one. Day two will resume at 8pm AEST on Friday night.
Australia gun Ellyse Perry top scored with 99 before she was caught slashing at one outside off stump.
Earlier, Litchfield was presented with her baggy green cap by Australia cricket legend Alex Blackwell.
"Enjoy it, soak up the moment, all the pressure and the drama of test cricket," Blackwell said during the presentation.
"And if ever, as it inevitably will, the pressure will loom over you at various times just say to yourself: 'how good is this; Test cricket, there's nothing like it'."
The pair, former Sydney Thunder and NSW teammates, hugged following the presentation and the Litchfield popped her new baggy green proudly on her head.
She embraced fellow first-gamer Kim Garth before posing for a photo with mum and dad, Catherine and Andrew Litchfield, both over in England for Phoebe's Test debut.
