It wasn't too long ago Hayden Dillon was running around for Wanderers at the Orange Hockey Centre.
But fast-forward a few years and the schoolboy star has well and truly graduated, leading Canberra Chill in the Hockey One competition.
The seven-team league is the top flight of hockey in Australia, bringing together Kookaburras players and the best club talent across the country.
Dillon, who has previously played for NSW Pride, said the responsibility of skippering the side was one he was enjoying.
"I played for the Pride in the first year of Hockey One and then made the move down to Canberra," he said.
"I guess I was hoping to continue playing and juggle it with work and it seems to have worked out pretty well.
"It's pretty surreal. Definitely running out in front of the boys is a bit different. I've never been named skipper before so it's a bit of an honour.
"It's also been a challenge with a fair few changes in the squad but it's been good fun.
"We've played a pretty good team style. The boys with Kookaburras experience have stood out as you'd expect."
The Feds Jets junior left the Colour City to study pediatrics on the Central Coast where he plied his trade for Wests in the Newcastle competition.
He would go on to represent Australia at under 21s level and Pride before landing a job in Canberra where he has been for the past three years, finding a home with perennial powerhouse Central.
While he has never pulled on the green and gold for the Kookaburras, Dillon said he was enjoying taking on a new role on and off the pitch.
"I'm kind of getting to the age where I'm realising that work and commitments at home and life are probably more important than making my debut," he said.
"My training loads dropped when I left the development program a couple of years ago and I'm pretty happy at the moment taking that leadership role and allowing the other boys the blossom without having the extra responsibility.
"I've found a club that's there and thereabouts most of the time although we missed the grand final this year.
"I'm enjoying the challenge of taking a leadership role so it's been good."
Chill face Brisbane Blaze on Friday night at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra.
