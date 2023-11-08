Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

Orange junior Hayden Dillon relishing Canberra Chill Hockey One captaincy

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated November 9 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It wasn't too long ago Hayden Dillon was running around for Wanderers at the Orange Hockey Centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.