When Willie Wright received a whopping 16-week suspension during St Pat's' final game of the 2023 regular season, he thought his career was over.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The legendary bush footy player was sent off inside the final 10 minutes of his side's loss to Orange Hawks in round 15 of the Peter McDonald Premiership after accusing referee Bryce Hotham of being a 'f---ing cheat', a comment which was clear to hear via the official's microphone.
Although various knockout competitions during the off-season counted towards that suspension, the half-back was still due to miss a fair chunk of time if he'd decided to strap on the boots in 2024.
"With me being suspended for the first eight games, I was gonna hang 'em up," Wright said.
But not long after the Saints season came to an end, Wright was approached by friend and Orange United stalwart Kurt Beahan.
The pair discussed the opportunity for Wright to coach the Warriors first grade unit in their 2024 Woodbridge Cup campaign.
"Coaching was something I wanted to do and the boys hit me up at the right time," Wright said.
"I want to give back to footy and what better way to do it than with these bunch of lads and this committee."
And so, a deal was struck for Wright to be Orange United's player-coach for their upcoming season.
A multi Group 10 grand finalist and four-time Koori Knockout winner, the new coach hopes his experience and knowledge helps bring success to the Warriors organisation.
"I'm really looking forward to the challenge," he added.
"That's why everyone plays and coaches footy, because of the challenges you have in front of you."
And while coaching is largely a foreign subject to Wright, the biggest obstacle he faces will be that of watching from the side-lines until his suspension is over.
"Being a competitor and wanting to win all the time, it'll probably take a toll on me for the first eight weeks," he said.
"But after that I'll be ready to roll."
Once he does get back on the field, he'll have some dynamic playmakers to work with.
Halves pairing Randel Dowling and Dale Jones were instrumental in their run to the semi-finals.
"The guys had a good season in the halves last season so it'll actually be really good to share the field with them," Wright said.
"If the young boys want to take control, I'm happy to let them do that. Whether I play five-eighth, half-back or lock, I'm not real fussed."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.