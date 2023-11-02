Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Willie Wright confirms move from Bathurst St Pat's to Woodbridge Cup

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
November 2 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Willie Wright received a whopping 16-week suspension during St Pat's' final game of the 2023 regular season, he thought his career was over.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.