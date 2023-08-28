Two tries and a field goal from rising star Bailey Peschka have secured Molong Bulls the 2023 Woodbridge Cup under 18s premiership.
The dynamic five-eighth contributed nine of his side's points in their 13-6 win against Canowindra Tigers at Jack Huxley Oval on Sunday, August 27.
The win secures back-to-back titles for the young Bulls after their 2022 triumph over Grenfell Goannas.
Ahead of an impending step-up to first grade in 2024, Peschka was emotional at the full-time whistle.
"I'm feeling overwhelmed really," he said.
"Going from last year and winning it and this year being such a close game, we had to dig deep like we have done all year.
"I knew it was going to be a tough game but I didn't expect it to be so hot."
Despite kicking off at 10.45am conditions were noticeably warm in Manildra with no respite from the sun offered.
Molong started the decider as red hot favourites, having not lost a game all season and beating Canowindra 60-nil last time they met.
Early on it seemed to be following a similar script with the Bulls having plenty of the ball in the Tigers' half.
Peschka popped up to open the scoring in the sixth minute and would add another before half-time with an identical solo effort, dancing his way through defenders to cross in the corner.
Two missed conversions kept Canowindra within touching distance however and they turned the match on its head four minutes into the second half when fullback Ky Obyrne crossed.
Bulls' forward Jack Palmer then took matters into his own hands five minutes later to tip the scales back in Molong's favour.
Awarded a penalty 10 metres out, Palmer came in off a long run up and carried several Tigers' over the line as he touched down.
Peschka's conversion attempt again sailed wide but he extended his team's lead beyond a converted try late in the game with a well-struck field goal.
Unlike parts of the 2022 decider, the game was played in good spirit with plenty of friendships across the two squads.
"I know most of them, we are all mates off the field," Peschka said.
Player of the match: Hunter Chown (Molong)
