Woodbridge Cup under 18s: Molong Bulls win back-to-back grand finals

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 28 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 12:45pm
Two tries and a field goal from rising star Bailey Peschka have secured Molong Bulls the 2023 Woodbridge Cup under 18s premiership.

