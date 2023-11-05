The first cherries of the season have been picked in Orange with high hopes.
The first fruit for commercial sale at Hillside Harvest came off trees on Friday. Pick-your-own opened to the public on Saturday.
While the weekend hailstorm bruised some of the crop, all indications point to a good season ahead.
"Because we haven't had as much rain, it's looking decent .... there's some good set on the trees so I think it'll be a good season," owner Paula Charnock said.
"We've got packed cherries on the shelves now. We'll be picking till Christmas time and have cherries for sale until the new year.
"There's lots of backpackers around at the moment. I'm getting lots of calls every day from people ... So I don't think that we should have the issues this year of being unable to find staff."
Ms Charnock said the pick-you-own opens days are a great family activity for the upcoming holiday season.
"We're so lucky in Orange to have this fruit bowl right here so we shouldn't forget it," she said.
"It's great to be able to pick your own so that you can get the exact cherries that you want. Kids love it. It's lots of fun.
"They get to get out on the orchard and see where cherries actually come from, and hopefully along the way we get to educate them.
"They can see the whole process, and it's more meaningful because they have that pride in picking them then taking them home to eat or make jam.
"Kids have that real relationship with the cherries and it's a memory for them as well."
