Multiple Orange businesses are finalists at one of the state's most prestigious annual award nights.
Housing Plus, Clever Cookie Academy and SpiritAbility have secured nominations at next week's 2023 State Business Awards.
NSW Premier Chris Minns will attend the black-tie event in Sydney on Thursday.
"These finalists represent the top businesses in NSW, and their achievements are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation that underpins our vibrant business community," Business NSW CEO Daniel Hunter said in a statement.
Housing Plus is nominated in the outstanding community organisation and employer of choice categories, while Clever Cookie Academy is a finalist for excellence in innovation and excellence in small business.
Pamela Johnson of SpiritAbility is meanwhile in the running for outstanding young business leader of the year.
The 2023 State Business Awards will be announced on November 9 at the White Bay Cruise Terminal in Balmain.
All finalists from Western NSW are listed below:
Kelly Johnson, Regand Park Early Childhood Education Centre, Dubbo
Pamela Johnson, SpirtAbility, Orange
Andrew Everett, Westhaven Limited, Dubbo
Bell Conveyancing, Bathurst
Housing Plus, Orange
Clever Cookie Academy, Orange
Topsoil Organics, Forbes
Leatherwood Bespoke Rosin, Canobolas
Housing Plus, Orange
Cauldron Molecules, Borenore
Pebbly Path, Mudgee
Clever Cookie Academy, Orange
Black Gold Motel, Wallerawang
