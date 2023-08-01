Excessive speeding through some of the region's villages has been flagged as a real issue, according to Cabonne's local traffic committee, triggering another potential speed change along the Cargo Road.
Speed limit reviews, including an increased presence of highway patrol, were the solutions tabled in Cabonne Council chambers on July 25.
One of the recommendations was to review the speed zone on Cargo Road outside of the Cargo township, which could introduce a transition speed zone of 80 kilometres-per-hour to allow for greater deceleration to occur.
The speed is currently 90km/h on the Orange side of the village, and 100km/h on the Canowindra side of Cargo.
"At the end of the day, the speed zones are only as strong as the fear that's put to people to getting caught if they're breaking the speed limit," deputy general manager for Cabonne Infrastructure, Matt Christensen said in chambers.
Further attempts to discourage speeding included reviewing the end of the overtaking lane into Cargo from Canowindra, including the installation of 'Reduce Speed' signage at Cargo's west end.
Special mentions then went to Cumnock and Yeoval townships. Recent traffic count assessments show "speed issues" in those areas too.
Mr Christensen noted that while multiple reviews showed the signage for Cumnock's 50km/h zones were located appropriately, the need for a higher police presence was considered a warranted course of action to increase deterrence.
"The speeds that were being seen at the three [review] approaches were all quite high, given rise to a low level of [speed zone] compliance going through," he said.
"The solution was for the NSW police force to undertake increased patrols [and] if council feels it does need to progress, maybe to a mobile speed camera being there, then NSW Transport could be requested to provide [that service]."
He said the nature of the road in Cumnock and "the traffic that it carries" didn't leave many engineering-related solutions.
This is why introducing a speed zone campaign proved "favourable", with added potential for the introduction of a fixed digital speed camera in the township.
