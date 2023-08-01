Central Western Daily
Cargo Road speed zone changes tabled at Cabonne Council meeting

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 2 2023 - 10:10am, first published 4:30am
Excessive speeding through some of the region's villages has been flagged as a real issue, according to Cabonne's local traffic committee, triggering another potential speed change along the Cargo Road.

