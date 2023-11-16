Vipers player Paige Selton says her team is poised to strike in their semi-final against Wiradjuri Goannas on Saturday, November 18.
The Orange club will host Goannas at Pride Park for a place in the 2023 Western Women's Rugby League grand final.
Selton said the team was well set-up and boasted strengths all over the park.
"I think the key to any victory in any team sport is just really good team work, communication and backing each other, rusting your mate beside you," she said.
"Football is not a 1v1 sport. We've of course had standout players but we've also got really strong, quiet achieving players who go out and do the job week in week out and you can't have one without the other.
"I strongly believe our Vipers first grade is a perfect mixture of speed and agility mixed with strong bodies who truck up the middle.
"Long story short we've already got the key for victory we've just got to believe in ourselves."
Vipers are coming off a tough 34-all draw against Mudgee Dragons in hot conditions.
Selton, who swapped Woodbridge colours to join Vipers when she moved to Orange with her partner two years ago, said it would a physical match-up and they would be well prepared for whatever was thrown at them.
"Goannas are always a tough side, playing them this year I know that there are a lot of new faces so congratulations to them for keeping so strong and getting into the semis." she said.
"They've got a good structure and I think everyone can expect a good hard physical game.
"I think we just need to stick to what we do best and what we love, play good, hard, physical football and then have a well deserved beer afterwards.
"Hoping for the win this weekend but win, lose or draw I'm so immensely proud of every player's effort this year and extremely thankful for the coaching staff and the under 18s legends for backing up."
