Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Western Women's Rugby League: Vipers draw with Mudgee Dragons in 30-degree weather

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
November 12 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Vipers need to lift their game if they want to go all the way in the Western Women's Rugby League finals according to dummy-half Ella Barrett.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.