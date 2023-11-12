Vipers need to lift their game if they want to go all the way in the Western Women's Rugby League finals according to dummy-half Ella Barrett.
Vipers and Mudgee Dragons played out a 34-all draw at Glen Willow Stadium on Saturday, November 11.
The sides traded tries on a sweltering afternoon in Mudgee with Annabel Harrison scoring the vital four-pointer three minutes from time and Rebecca Prestwidge adding the conversion to lock scores up.
Barrett said the heat had an effect on Vipers' defence but insisted her side couldn't use it as an excuse ahead of an elimination final.
"It was try for try in the end," she said.
"Mudgee were really good, we played well in patches but our defence was off, there are no excuses.
"The playing conditions were extremely hot, all grades played in 30 plus degree temperatures. Add that with the physicality Mudgee brought and losing a couple players to injuries and it didn't help.
"It was very tough to maintain intensity throughout the game.
"Too many mistakes were made by us, we gave them too much possession. For the finals we need to work on completing our sets, maintaining our intensity and working harder for each other in defence."
The result means Vipers have finished second on the ladder with Mudgee edging out Woodbridge for the fourth and final spot.
Vipers will now host Wiradjuri Goannas in the first semi-final at Pride Park on Saturday, November 18 while Panorama Platypi will welcome Dragons a day later.
Barrett said the side was well placed to cover any injuries with a host of under 18s players backing up throughout the season.
She backed her teammates to be an attacking threat in the knockout stages.
"Our attack is good, we need to continue working on running good lines, supporting each other off the ball and nailing our execution," she said.
"In defence we just need to keep solid and continue to support and communicate with each other.
"All our girls have been standouts throughout the season, they've all put in the effort to get us this far.
"Unfortunately we've copped a few injuries, but we've had a few of our 18s playing up. Gracie Canham, Annabel Harrison, Lily Stubbs and Georgie Barrett have been putting in a solid effort, backing up after their 18s game.
"We're lucky to have them."
