For the first time in more than a decade, Bathurst will host the Koori Knockout.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Walgett Aboriginal Corporation (WAC), who won hosting rights for next year's event by winning the 2023 knockout, confirmed on Thursday, November 16, that the event will be coming to Bathurst next year.
It'll mark the first time the city has hosted the event since 2011.
Hunter-based Mindaribba won the tournament that year, which featured a young Cody Walker, five years before he would make his NRL debut.
Winning hosting rights for the knockout is a major win for Bathurst, after it beat a number of other regional communities to secure hosting rights.
Some of the biggest names in rugby league will now be heading over the mountains. The likes of Latrell Mitchell, Jack Wighton ans Jesse Ramien some of the stars who have played at the annual event in the past couple of years.
Earlier this month, it was reported that Dubbo was quickly tipped as the favourite to host the event in 2024, given its proximity to Walgett and its staging of the 2015 and 2018 events.
The likes of Wagga Wagga, Tamworth and Tuggerah, the host of this year's event, were all in the running too.
The Koori Knockout is held each year on the October long weekend.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.