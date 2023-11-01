Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Breaking

Victim transported to Orange Hospital after alleged spear gun shooting

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated November 2 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A late-night verbal tirade between two parties in Glenroi ended when one of the men involved was allegedly shot with a spear gun.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.