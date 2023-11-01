A late-night verbal tirade between two parties in Glenroi ended when one of the men involved was allegedly shot with a spear gun.
NSW Police are investigated the alleged incident.
Officers from the Orange Police Station were called to the corner of Raines Place and Orchard Grove Road about 10.30pm on Wednesday night.
Police believe a man - aged 47 - was in a verbal altercation with two other men when he was allegedly shot with a spear gun. It's believed the men are known to each other,
The victim was taken to Orange Hospital by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was airlifted to Westmead Hospital for treatment.
His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
