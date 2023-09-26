Mitchell Starc is unlikely to be in the starting line-up but cricket fans will still get the chance to watch one of the best club sides in Australia strut their stuff at Wade Park.
Manly Warringah will face Western Suburbs in Orange after taking their round four Belvidere Cup first grade match on the road.
The one-day game will be held at 2.30pm on December 16 and be played under lights while the club has tentative plans to run clinics in the morning.
Manly vice-president David Gainsford, who hails from Narromine, said the idea of bringing a game to the country sprung into his mind when he visited Wade Park in 2022.
"I've always been interested in country cricket and I was out at Wade Park last year with my son who was playing for Riverina," he said.
"Basically I was just sitting in the grandstand and chatting to people and thought we should be doing something here to try and take cricket back out to the bush.
"That's how it all came about, I was sitting there thinking about what Manly cricket could do to help. We've got three Orange boys at our club as well with Lachlan and Josh Coyte and George Cumming.
"Growing up I always knew Wade Park was a good facility but being there that day and seeing the new indoor facility [was impressive]."
The Waratahs boast an impressive line-up including test bowler Mitchell Starc as well as Jackson Bird, Oli and Joel Davies, Jack Edwards and Ryan Hadley.
Those players are unlikely to make the trip however due to the Big Bash League being run at the same time.
Gainsford said the December time slot worked well despite the missing players and said the club would still be able to trot out a formidable line-up.
"It was a matter of timing," he said.
"You can try to do it earlier in the year but the ground probably wasn't going to be at its best.
"So when we looked at the draw the best time to do it was probably before Christmas, the ground will be in good condition but it will make it harder to bring out all our best players.
"Our number one player is Mitchell Starc, you also have Jackson Bird, Oli and Joel Davies, Jack Edwards and Ryan Hadley. They are all contracted to Big Bash League clubs so we obviously can't guarantee they will be there.
"But we had great success last year with four teams in the grand final and winning the club championship so there are plenty of players ready to take their opportunities."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.