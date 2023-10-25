One of Australia's best softball players has opened up on the disappointment he felt upon discovering he would not be going to the 2028 Olympic Games.
In October, six new sports were added to the Los Angeles event. Among those were softball and baseball.
But much to the Orange athlete's chagrin, male athletes were excluded from softball and female players from baseball.
"I personally think it's not right considering every other sport is allowed to have men's and women's," Besgrove said.
"You get what you're given I guess so you can't dwell on it. But sadly I won't be in attendance at the Olympics."
What made the International Olympic Committee's decision hurt just that much more was the success Besgrove and his fellow Australian athletes have had over the past few years.
This included a gold medal at the Softball World Championships in 2022 and an Under 23s World Cup victory. Besgrove played a starring role on both occasions.
Softball was first granted Olympic status in Atlanta in 1996. Australia had competed and won medals at every edition of Olympic softball from 1996 to 2008.
Besgrove still holds out hope that one day before his career is over, male softball players like himself will be given the chance to shine on the world's biggest stage.
"I do hope that we get a look in," he said.
"The men's sport is definitely growing. But at the end of the day, I'm pretty happy with World Cups."
But it hasn't been all bad news for Besgrove in recent weeks.
Not long after the Olympics news first came to light, the pitcher was announced as a finalist for Athlete of the Year at the NSW Sports Awards.
"I was pretty surprised by it," he said.
"Especially seeing who else was nominated."
The other athletes vying for the award are Matildas star Caitlin Foord, Olympian Jessica Fox as well as Paige Hadley (netball) and Rhiannan Iffland (diving).
Among Besgrove's highlights from the past 12 months were the aforementioned world titles as well as his American league championship during his debut season.
"I could be back at home working my arse off but instead I'm doing something that I like to do," he added.
With a 12 month softball schedule now the norm for Besgrove, he is just pleased to have been able to live out his childhood dream.
"Softball not being a mainstream sport, it's hard to make a career out of it," he said.
"But I knew I always wanted to do it and I knew I was going to work as hard as I could. But I never thought that I'd do it."
