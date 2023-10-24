Yvonne 'Toot' Keegan was an icon of Orange.
Her immeasurable sporting accomplishments and dedication to the disability sector will see her name live on for generations to come.
The "outstanding sportswoman" died at home on October 17 at the age of 79 following a short illness.
In a joint statement, Mrs Keegan's family attempted to sum up the "extraordinary and much-loved" figure.
"Toot fervently lived the values of inclusion, community and wellbeing of the young," the statement read.
Mrs Keegan was honoured in Orange's Australia Day Awards in 1987 for her Achievement in Sport and in 1991 as Sports Personality.
In 2002 she received an Anne Clark Service Award from Netball NSW for her distinguished service to the sport.
Mrs Keegan represented Orange netball for more than 30 years and won the NSW Country Championships in both 1960 and 1971.
Her club team dominated the Orange netball A Grade competition during a period when they won six premiership titles.
But it was her desire to see others succeed which earned her such love and admiration around the city.
"For decades and in multiple contexts she mentored countless young people, enhancing confidence, nurturing and supporting them. Toot dedicated innumerable hours to building a love of sport in others," the family statement added.
"Through her coaching skills and by her very presence she inspired hundreds of young netballers, basketballers, swimmers and athletes."
Mrs Keegan coached school netball teams every year from 1968. She also coached many Orange representative teams from the early years of the Country Week Championships to recent state titles.
The avid volunteer held high ranking committee positions with Orange Netball Association between 1963 and 1970 and in 1978 initiated and organised a midweek ladies competition which ran every Monday for nine years in support of young mothers with families.
A little more than a month prior to her death, Mrs Keegan was honoured by the ONA with a grandstand at the Orange OCYC named in her honour.
Mrs Keegan was also made a life member of the Orange Amateur Swimming Club in 1995, having been part of the organisation since 1980.
But it wasn't just her commitment to sport where she shone.
Her special dedication was to young people with disabilities.
"Although her life has had such an incredible impact, Toot remained humble and self-effacing, avoiding the limelight and preferring to take pleasure in the achievements of others," the family statement read.
Mrs Keegan first became involved at Anson Street School as a volunteer and casual employee, subsequently becoming a fulltime school learning support officer. She would remain in this position right up until her death.
The impact she had on the school was such that Anson Street closed on Tuesday to coincide with Mrs Keegan's funeral.
"Her ability to embrace, encourage and transform lives was legendary," the family statement added.
"The name of Toot Keegan is synonymous with sporting excellence, with generosity of spirit, humanity, fairness and compassion, but also with laughter, fun and good times.
"Toot's own life was rich and full, and through touching the lives of innumerable others, her mark on Orange is indelible."
