When Jack Besgrove was pitching for his nation in New Zealand, his mother Kellie sat at Jack Brabham Park (JBP), Orange, watching on with pride.
The non-stop travel, training, and preparation had all led to this moment.
With a final pitch, Besgrove secured a gold medal for the Australian Steelers in the men's softball world championships and brought about an excitable reaction from his mother.
"I had no idea the Softball NSW development officer was filming me at the time," she laughed.
"I was actually about 40 seconds ahead of the iPad because another mother Facetimed me from Auckland - she said 'Kel I'm just going to put you on speaker so you can listen to the last out', so I actually knew ahead of everyone else sitting there watching on the iPad."
"I couldn't contain myself, it was so exciting."
Besgrove's performance was one to savour for the Steelers against Canada, pitching a complete game by striking out ten, walking three and allowing only one earned run. Australia went on to win 5-2, securing the goal medal for the first time since 2009.
Steelers head coach Laing Harrow was understandably delighted post-game.
"The guys were incredibly today, they've been incredible the whole tour. We set a high standard early and we continued with it throughout the tournament. They're a great bunch of guys and I'm just proud to be part of it," he told Softball Australia.
"He (Besgrove) was incredible, so determined. (Experienced team-mate Josh) McGovern controlled him quite well it was great to watch."
For the former Cardinals Softball Club junior and Orange District Softball Association graduate, a world championship victory is made even more impressive by the fact he completed his HSC this year at St Stanislaus' College, Bathurst.
"I couldn't be prouder," Besgrove's mother said.
"Jack has had a huge year with HSC and all that goes with year 12 and softball training. Sometimes he'd go up to Sydney four afternoons a week, get home at midnight and up again at 6:30 in the morning.
"He just set himself a goal that he wanted to make the opens mens team and get himself to worlds for opens men.
"He's been working towards goals, winning nationals and working on his craft. I was just so proud and knew how much commitment he put in over the last two years to reach that point and end up with gold."
Mrs Besgrove added her son's work ethic towards sport, correlated directly with his studies.
"We'd pick him up at end of period five to beat traffic and get to Blacktown, he'd sit with his laptop on the passenger side and do his work for period six as we drove and then try and do assignments," she said.
"He had a lot of support from his teachers who gave him plenty of time for assessments, he just had to be super organised and couldn't leave anything until the last minute.
"He sets a goal, and there's no wavering from the commitment - you can't ask for much more than that from a parent."
